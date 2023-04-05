Collier County Public Schools bus driver accused of inappropriately touching female student

The student reportedly told a school district employee that her bus driver touched and kissed her left breast over her clothing.

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A bus driver working for Collier County Public Schools was arrested after being accused of inappropriately touching a female student, the Collier County Sheriff's Office explains on its Facebook page.

Detectives took 57-year-old Tomas Cabrera into custody after an investigation determined he touched a student on his school bus.

The 57-year-old is being charged with lewd and lascivious molestation.

The student reportedly told a school district employee Thursday that her bus driver, Cabrera, touched and kissed her left breast over her clothing.

When detectives obtained a copy of the surveillance footage from the bus, the agency says it showed Cabrera "clearly and intentionally" touching the student as she claimed.

Detectives were able to find the bus driver at his home Friday and arrested him.

There is an ongoing investigation into the incident.