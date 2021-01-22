Colorado man dragged cop down Capitol steps during insurrection, prosecutors say

Prior to turning himself in Friday, prosecutors said Jeff Sabol had purchased a plane ticket to Switzerland.

NEW YORK — A Colorado man is believed to have dragged a police officer down a pair of stairs at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 where that officer was subsequently attacked by a man with an American flag pole and others, CNBC reported.

Jeffrey Sabol was in court on Friday in New York for a detainment hearing and is facing a charge of obstruction of a law enforcement officer, or federal function. He turned himself in to the FBI in Rye, New York, according to NBC4 New York.

He's seen on video wearing a tan jacket and backpack and dragging the officer down the stairs, prosecutors alleged during the hearing according to a reporter at WNBC. Prosecutors also believe Sabol may have assaulted another officer to get a police baton.

"We will continue to support our colleagues from our Washington Field Office in bringing all those from our area who participated to justice."



Sabol, 51, is a geophysicist who worked to diffuse ordinances for the military, according to prosecutors.

Following the failed insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, prosecutors said in court Friday that Sabol purchased a plane ticket to Zurich, Switzerland. They also said he attempted suicide in the days following the incident and was briefly hospitalized before being admitted to a psychiatric center.

At Friday's hearing, defense attorneys asked for bail of $200,000 and wanted Sabol placed on home confinement if released. Prosecutors argued that he was a flight risk since he had already purchased a ticket to Switzerland. The judge agreed and ordered that he remain in custody.

Three other Colorado men have been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 incident at the U.S. Capitol. Friday morning, a judge in Colorado ordered that 24-year-old Robert Geiswein of Woodland Park remain in custody after he was arrested for his alleged role in the violence.

The two other Colorado men who were arrested face less serious charges and were both released from custody.