x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Crime

Colorado man dragged cop down Capitol steps during insurrection, prosecutors say

Prior to turning himself in Friday, prosecutors said Jeff Sabol had purchased a plane ticket to Switzerland.

NEW YORK — A Colorado man is believed to have dragged a police officer down a pair of stairs at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 where that officer was subsequently attacked by a man with an American flag pole and others, CNBC reported.

Jeffrey Sabol was in court on Friday in New York for a detainment hearing and is facing a charge of obstruction of a law enforcement officer, or federal function. He turned himself in to the FBI in Rye, New York, according to NBC4 New York.

RELATED: Judge rules Woodland Park man accused of storming US Capitol must remain in custody

He's seen on video wearing a tan jacket and backpack and dragging the officer down the stairs, prosecutors alleged during the hearing according to a reporter at WNBC. Prosecutors also believe Sabol may have assaulted another officer to get a police baton.

Sabol, 51, is a geophysicist who worked to diffuse ordinances for the military, according to prosecutors.

Following the failed insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, prosecutors said in court Friday that Sabol purchased a plane ticket to Zurich, Switzerland. They also said he attempted suicide in the days following the incident and was briefly hospitalized before being admitted to a psychiatric center. 

At Friday's hearing, defense attorneys asked for bail of $200,000 and wanted Sabol placed on home confinement if released. Prosecutors argued that he was a flight risk since he had already purchased a ticket to Switzerland. The judge agreed and ordered that he remain in custody.

Three other Colorado men have been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 incident at the U.S. Capitol. Friday morning, a judge in Colorado ordered that 24-year-old Robert Geiswein of Woodland Park remain in custody after he was arrested for his alleged role in the violence.

RELATED: Olympian in Capitol siege released pending criminal case

The two other Colorado men who were arrested face less serious charges and were both released from custody.

RELATED: Littleton man faces charges in US Capitol riot

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Local stories from 9NEWS