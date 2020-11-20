The teen was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 14-year-old boy was shot by a Meals on Wheels driver who the teen is accused of helping rob at gunpoint in South Linden on Friday, according to Columbus police.

Police said at around 11:10 a.m. in the 1200 block of East 18th Avenue, the armed 14-year-old and a second suspect who is believed to be 15 years old, walked up to the driver.

Police said the 14-year-old pointed a gun at the driver, who is a 75-year-old retired police officer, and demanded he get out of his car.

The second suspect took the man's cellphone and wallet, police said.

Police said the driver, who has a CCW license, then pulled out a gun as did the 14-year-old.

The man shot the teen, who was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Police described his condition as stable.

The second suspect ran from the scene.

Police said the Meals on Wheels driver will not be charged and charges against the 14-year-old are pending.