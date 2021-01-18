Columbus native, musician Jon Schaffer arrested for role in Capitol riot

COLUMBUS, Ind. — An Indiana native and Iced Earth guitarist Jon Ryan Schaffer has been arrested for his role in the U.S. Capitol riot.
The musician from Columbus, Indiana, turned himself in to authorities around 3 p.m. Sunday and is in law enforcement custody, an FBI spokesperson told 13News.
After being photographed at the riot, Schaffer was quickly identified as a member of the band Iced Earth.
The FBI says Schaffer is facing six charges, including engaging in an act of physical violence in a Capitol building. Schaffer was allegedly among rioters who sprayed Capitol police with "bear spray," according to FBI.
In the days following the riot, Iced Earth bassist Luke Appleton posted a message from the band on social media condemning the riot and the violence.
In the Facebook post Appleton said in part, "We absolutely DO NOT condone nor do we support riots or the acts of violence that the rioters were involved in on January 6th at the US Capitol building. We hope that all those involved that day are brought to justice to be investigated and answer for their actions."