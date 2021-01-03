Community rallies around landscaper victimized by brutal crime spree

One of Gomez’s co-workers, Scott Shafer, set up a GoFundMe account for Polo, hoping that the community could help him get back on his feet.

PHOENIX — The Valley community is rallying around a 66-year-old landscaper who was brutally attacked and robbed. The suspect in his case faces charges for the attack as well as two other separate and violent incidents.

Police in Avondale say Gabriel Gutierrez, 30, assaulted and robbed Leopoldo “Polo” Gomez at an apartment complex on Feb. 4, shot and killed a man on Sunday, Feb. 7, and then assaulted his girlfriend before setting her house on fire while she was tied up inside on Feb. 8.

Though his girlfriend was able to escape from the house, police took Gutierrez into custody on Feb. 9.

Gomez was carrying his life savings, worth about $33,000, in a fanny pack he was wearing as he trimmed trees. Gomez says Gutierrez took the fanny pack and the money. It has not been seen since.

According to Gomez, he was planning to buy a house, and he had the money on him because he planned to make a down payment for it that day.

One of Gomez’s co-workers, Scott Shafer, set up a GoFundMe account for Polo, hoping that the community could help him get back on his feet.

In addition to his life savings, Gomez now faces medical bills for his recuperation from the attack. As of Friday afternoon, the account had topped $30,000. That’s almost enough to replace the life savings, but the medical bills remain.

Even though Gomez has received most of the money donated in his name, the account is still open, and anyone who wishes to help with his recovery and medical bills can do so by following the link.

Miraculously, Polo Gomez did not suffer any broken bones in the attack, and he was already back at work less than two weeks after. However, he says he suffers from loss of balance occasionally and can’t climb trees anymore during his landscaping duties.