TAMPA, Fla. – A competency hearing was delayed for a Tampa mother accused of leaving her child in the Hillsborough River to drown.

Shakayla Denson, 26, appeared in court today, where a judge delayed her competency hearing until Nov. 6.

Denson has pleaded not guilty to the first-degree murder charge in the death of her daughter Je'Hyrah Daniels. She is also charged with aggravated child abuse and grand theft auto.

She remains in jail without bond.

A judge approved a motion from Denson’s attorney for an examination to determine if she is competent to proceed with a trial.

Two doctors' reports – which were expected to determine whether she has a mental illness and/or an intellectual disability – were due Monday.

