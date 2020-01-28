TEMPLE HILLS, Md. — A Prince George's County police officer has been charged with second-degree murder after a fatal shooting in Temple Hills Monday night.

Corporal Michael Owen Jr. is being charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter and associated weapons charges in the death of William Green.

Chief Hank Stawinski called the announcement "the most difficult moment of my tenure as your Chief of Police."

The original account from police said that around 8 p.m. they received a 911 call for the report of a male driver who had struck multiple cars, continuing down St. Barnabas Road and ending at Winston Street.

Officers said they located the driver, who was identified by his stepfather as William Green, and believed him to be under the influence, after smelling what they thought was PCP coming from his car.

Police said Green was handcuffed and buckled in the front seat of a police cruiser that had arrived on the scene.

Owen got into the driver's seat, with Green still handcuffed in the front seat, according to a PG Police spokesperson.

Two independent witnesses told investigators that they heard or saw a struggle in the front seat and heard loud bangs.

Stawinski said Owen shot Green seven times while he was handcuffed. Officers attempted lifesaving measures on Green before he was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

"There are no circumstances under which this outcome was acceptable," Stawinski said.

Stawinski walked back several statements that Prince George's County media relations representative initially said Monday evening following the shooting.

"We do not believe PCP was involved, we do not have independent witnesses that observed a struggle and we do not know for certain that Mr. Green was seat-belted in that cruiser," Stawinksi clarified.

Police said they had received several questions about why Owen placed Green in the front seat of the car, but they said he was following department protocol which states that an arrestee is only to be placed in the right rear seat if the vehicle has a transport partition, which Owen's cruiser did not.

"[A] police officer is in a better position to control someone or prevent injury to a person if they have access to them in the front seat of that car," Stawinski said.

Owen was placed on administrative leave Monday evening, and taken into custody late Tuesday afternoon. The incident was not caught on a body camera, as Owen was not wearing one, according to police.

Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks noted that the 2019 budget funded the first installation of body cameras within the department, and that the 2020 budget will fund body cameras for every officer in the department.

Cpl. Owen has worked with the department for 10 years, and is assigned to the Bureau of Patrol. According to The Washington Post, Owen fatally shot a 35-year-old man who threatened him with a gun in December 2011. He was also involved in a 2009 shooting when someone attempted to rob him outside his home while he was off duty, the Post said. Owen was not charged in either incident.

Owen worked in the Prince George's Public Information Office in 2015.

Alsobrooks said she has asked Chief Stawinski "to order an independent review of our department's training practices and methods to ensure that an incident like this never, ever has the opportunity to occur again."

Billy Murphy, the attorney who represented the family of Freddie Gray after his death sparked days of violence in Baltimore in 2015, is now representing Green's family according to representatives from Murphy's office. The firm declined to comment, on behalf of the family,in response to Stawinski's press conference.

On Jan. 18, 43-year-old Abdul Hakim, of Greenbelt, stole and crashed a police cruiser while handcuffed in the front seat, according to police. He was charged with assault, resisting arrest, reckless endangerment, unauthorized removal of a motor vehicle, motor vehicle theft, second-degree escape and theft and traffic offenses, in addition to the original domestic abuse charge that led to him being in the police car originally.

"Due to his actions, my agency is now reviewing the practice of leaving a cruiser running for any reason at all," Stawinski said.

