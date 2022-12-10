Former San Antonio cop who shot unarmed teen in McDonald's parking lot officially charged

James Brennand turned himself in Tuesday night. He's facing two charges of aggravated assault by a public servant, which could rise if the victim doesn't survive.

SAN ANTONIO — The former officer seen shooting an unarmed teen in a McDonald's parking in San Antonio is facing two charges of aggravated assault by a public servant, according to SAPD Chief William McManus.

The charges against James Brennand could rise if Erik Cantu, 17, doesn't survive. Cantu is on life support and in critical condition. Brennand's bond was set at $200,000. Bexar County court records show he was released from jail Wednesday morning and a hearing has been set for Nov. 23.

Bodycam footage showed Brennand shooting Cantu while he was eating in his car on Oct. 2. Brennand said he thought Cantu's car was the same vehicle that got away from him the day before as he called for backup.

SAPD's training commander Alyssa Campos said Brennand was there for an unrelated disturbance call. In the footage, Brennand approaches Cantu's car and orders him to get out before Cantu drives off.

Before backup arrived, Brennand opened fire. McManus said the incident is a clear violation of their policy.

"The video was horrific," McManus said. "There's no question in anybody's mind looking at the video that the shooting is not justified. And it took us a couple days to terminate Brennand, but he was gone pretty quickly."

Brennand was a probationary officer with seven months of experience. San Antonio police officers are on probation for a full year after graduating. He was fired days later.