WARNING: This story contains graphic details. Reader discretion is advised.

A coroner’s report has been released for the months-old boy found in a well in Scioto County, Ohio.

The body of Dylan Groves was found in a well about 30 feet deep in Otway, roughly 75 miles south of Columbus in June.

Dylan was put in foster care when he was born with drugs in his system but returned to his father before he was found dead

The child's parents, Daniel A. Groves and Jessica Groves, were charged in Dylan's death.

According to the report from the Montgomery County Coroner, Dylan was concealed in two milk crates bound together by a chain with padlocks, zip ties and metal wires.

The crates were weighed with multiple rocks and an iron anchor-type weight.

The body was wrapped in plastic bags and blankets secured by duct tape.

The coroner said Dylan had multiple fractures including his skull, left arm and left leg.

The toxicology analysis revealed the presence of methamphetamine and amphetamine in Dylan's liver.

The coroner listed the cause of death as "homicidal violence of undetermined etiology."

Daniel and Jessica were indicted on charges of aggravated murder, murder, kidnapping, endangering children, tampering with evidence, interference with custody, gross abuse of a corpse and felonious assault.

The pair have pleaded not guilty on all counts.

Last week, the state said the Scioto County Children Services mishandled the case. The state determined the agency didn't follow required procedures and must submit a corrective action plan.

