x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Body of Arby's manager found in restaurant freezer in Louisiana, police say

Police consider the death "suspicious" but officers on the scene did not find any evidence of foul play.

More Videos

NEW IBERIA, La. — A manager of the New Iberia Arby's was found dead in a freezer on Thursday night, according to our partners at NOLA.com.

New Iberia Police found the manager dead under "suspicious" conditions at the Arby's on East Admiral Doyle Drive on Thursday evening.

Her body was found inside the walk-in freezer at the restaurant.

Police consider the death "suspicious" but officers on the scene said the initial investigation does not currently point to foul play.

Click here to report a typo.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

Before You Leave, Check This Out