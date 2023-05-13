NEW IBERIA, La. — A manager of the New Iberia Arby's was found dead in a freezer on Thursday night, according to our partners at NOLA.com.
New Iberia Police found the manager dead under "suspicious" conditions at the Arby's on East Admiral Doyle Drive on Thursday evening.
Her body was found inside the walk-in freezer at the restaurant.
Police consider the death "suspicious" but officers on the scene said the initial investigation does not currently point to foul play.
