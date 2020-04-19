WINTER HAVEN, Fla — A proactive marine patrol in Winter Haven led to the arrest of a state correctional officer, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says its marine unit was out patrolling with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission when officers spotted a boat not obeying by required idle speed while approaching a dock.

A boating safety stop was initiated and that's when deputies say they saw 43-year-old Christopher Lightsey with bloodshot and glassy eyes, slurred speech and an odor of alcoholic beverages on his breath.

Lightsey admitted to only having one drink and agreed to a field sobriety test, which he did not pass, according to the sheriff's office.

Lightsey was arrested for boating under the influence and taken to the county jail. He was released Sunday after posting a $500 bond.

Lightsey told deputies he is a lieutenant at the state Department of Corrections facility in Hardee County, according to a press release.

RELATED: Florida man encases himself in concrete outside governor's mansion

RELATED: Prosecutors: St. Pete man charged with biological weapons hoax after spitting on officer, saying he had COVID-19

RELATED: New York man accused of hoarding critical coronavirus medical supplies, coughing on FBI agents

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter