Police: St. Pete man arrested on multiple charges involving sexual battery, robbery

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 23-year-old St. Petersburg man was arrested on multiple charges involving sexual battery and robbery, the department wrote in a news release.

Police say on Nov. 30, Cortiz Flowers sexually assaulted a woman at gunpoint after offering to give her a ride home from a gas station. He's also accused of robbing her.

Weeks before that on Nov. 3, police said Flowers robbed a man and hit him in the head, which caused him to lose consciousness. Flowers took the man's wallet and cash while he was lying on the ground, police added.

The department also noted that Flowers faces charges in Clearwater for an unrelated incident.