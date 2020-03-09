Police: Caregiver caught on camera hitting 91-year-old woman

COSTA MESA, Calif. — A woman in Costa Mesa, California, was arrested this week after police said video footage showed her repeatedly hitting a 91-year-old in her care.
Police said Rima Abikaram, 50, was hired by the woman's family in 2015 to care for the 91-year-old lady, who is confined to a medical bed.
Investigators said a second caregiver became concerned after noticing the 91-year-old had visible injuries, which she reported to the woman's family.
The family then set up a hidden camera in the woman's room to monitor her care.
Last month, the family called Costa Mesa Police to report elder abuse after firing Abikaram.
During the investigation, video footage showed that over a four-day period, Abikaram hit the 91-year-old more than 150 times, according to a release from the police department. Medical reports showed the woman had swelling on her face, a black eye and a cut on her arm.
Abikaram was arrested on Sept. 1, and the case was turned over to the Orange County District Attorney's Office.
- Florida approved for $300 federal unemployment payments, but the money won’t last long
- Florida cuts ties with Quest Diagnostics after lab failed to report nearly 75K COVID-19 test results
- Fans disappointed in Bucs decision to start season without them, but health experts say it was the right call
- Straz, Tampa Theatre among large Hillsborough County venues approved for CARES relief money
- Can someone get the coronavirus twice?
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter