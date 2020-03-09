Police: Caregiver caught on camera hitting 91-year-old woman

Costa Mesa police said over a four-day period, the elderly person was hit more than 150 times.

COSTA MESA, Calif. — A woman in Costa Mesa, California, was arrested this week after police said video footage showed her repeatedly hitting a 91-year-old in her care.

Police said Rima Abikaram, 50, was hired by the woman's family in 2015 to care for the 91-year-old lady, who is confined to a medical bed.

Investigators said a second caregiver became concerned after noticing the 91-year-old had visible injuries, which she reported to the woman's family.

The family then set up a hidden camera in the woman's room to monitor her care.

Last month, the family called Costa Mesa Police to report elder abuse after firing Abikaram.

During the investigation, video footage showed that over a four-day period, Abikaram hit the 91-year-old more than 150 times, according to a release from the police department. Medical reports showed the woman had swelling on her face, a black eye and a cut on her arm.

Abikaram was arrested on Sept. 1, and the case was turned over to the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

What other people are reading right now:

