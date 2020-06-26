Council to discuss replacing Minneapolis Police with new public safety department

The city council will discuss a measure Friday that would replace MPD with a new system, although it would take several steps for the plan to become reality.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis City Council will consider a measure on Friday morning to delete the “police department” from the city charter in favor of a “department of community safety and violence prevention,” a move that would still require consideration from the charter commission and likely a public ballot vote.

Five city council members, including president Lisa Bender, have signed their names as authors. Their new public safety department would focus on a “holistic, public-health oriented approach,” although it would still allow for a “law enforcement services” division that would include licensed peace officers.

If ultimately approved under the lengthy charter commission process, it would mark a profound change in the city’s overarching document, by replacing the Minneapolis Police Department with a public safety system accountable to both the mayor and the city council. The head of the Community Safety and Violence Prevention would need “non-law enforcement experience in community safety services,” who would then appoint a separate director of the law enforcement services division.

Although council members have faced significant criticism in recent weeks for their calls to “dismantle” or “disband” MPD, the measure on the table for Friday’s meeting essentially moves forward with that plan using different language. Some prominent community leaders and peace activists on the streets – who are currently dealing with a significant increase in gun violence in several Minneapolis neighborhoods – have criticized the concept as counterproductive. Lisa Clemons, a former officer and founder of “A Mother’s Love,” demanded Lisa Bender’s resignation at a crime scene earlier this week where four people were shot in North Minneapolis.

“We need good police on the streets, just like we want good people,” Clemons said. “And that’s something some people don’t seem to want to say.”

But council members say they have the same goals as community activists who oppose their plans to replace MPD.

“The reason we’re doing this is because we are all concerned about public safety. There are things happening in our community right now that are not OK,” council member Steve Fletcher said. “We actually don’t seem to have a good answer to gun violence today. There are a lot of other methods, a lot of other approaches that we can attempt.”

Some critics of the council, including Lisa Clemons and “A Mother’s Love,” have said that council members seem too eager to replace MPD without a clear replacement plan. The council has not given specific details about how the new public safety department would operate, and it is unclear how the new structure would deal with violent crime or critical incident response.

The law enforcement services division would keep officers on the force, but council members haven’t said how many.

“That’s something that is yet to be figured out, and that’s by design,” Fletcher said, referring to the law enforcement services division’s proposed structure. “I believe it will mean fewer police officers, but literally we have committed to a community engagement process to figure out what this is going to look like.”

As the council prepares to consider the charter measure on Friday, the current police department continues to respond to shootings across the city. One of those shootings on Sunday night claimed the life of 17-year-old Diontae Wallace, who was sitting in the passenger’s seat of a car when he was hit by gunfire. His mother, Octeria Douglas, gave a tearful address to a crowd at her son’s vigil on Thursday and pleaded with the young people in her neighborhood to put down their guns.

“Whatever Diontae did to you all, he did not deserve this! He did not!” Douglas said. “It isn’t right to take somebody’s life. It isn’t right.”

In an interview, Douglas offered her own thoughts on the current state of policing in the city – and suggested stronger background investigations in the hiring process for officers.

“I want the police to be there to protect us,” she said.

She acknowledged the debate over MPD is complicated.