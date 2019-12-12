EL PORTAL, Fla. — A Florida politician is accused of stealing more than $47,000 from a Miami law firm and spending some of it on everything from cruises, flights and hotel stays -- to purchases at a sex toy store.

Speaking with CBS Miami, a partner at the law firm described Harold Mathis, a Village of El Portal councilperson, as a "master, master, master manipulator."

Mathis had been working as a paralegal and office manager at the firm for several years. Prosecutors claim he forged checks, stole cash from a client and misused the business' credit card. Earlier this year, he reportedly stopped showing up to work and quit.

In all, television station WSVN reports Mathis is accused of making 410 unauthorized purchases.

CBS Miami says an arrest report suggests Mathis tried paying back about $1,400 and offered to deed his home. Ultimately, he was arrested and jailed on $84,000 bond. He faces more than 60 criminal charges.

