Clearwater police: Teen arrested after threatening to use gun at school 'by the end of the year'

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A 14-year-old was arrested after police say he told another student he had a gun and was planning to use it at school by the end of the year.

Police officers with the Clearwater Police Department arrested a Countryside High School student on a charge of making a false report about planting a bomb, explosive or weapon of mass destruction.

The teen, who lives in Oldsmar, was taken into custody Thursday afternoon after "several disturbing behaviors" at the school, the agency said in a statement.

The 14-year-old also reportedly showed another student what appeared to be a gun in a duffel bag, saying "by the end of the year, he was going to use a gun at school."

No gun was found, and the teen was booked into the Pinellas Juvenile Assessment Center.