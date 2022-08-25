x
Crime

Clearwater police: Teen arrested after threatening to use gun at school 'by the end of the year'

The teen, who lives in Oldsmar, was arrested Thursday afternoon after "several disturbing behaviors" at the school, the department said.
Credit: Daniel - stock.adobe.com
CLEARWATER, Fla. — A 14-year-old was arrested after police say he told another student he had a gun and was planning to use it at school by the end of the year.

Police officers with the Clearwater Police Department arrested a Countryside High School student on a charge of making a false report about planting a bomb, explosive or weapon of mass destruction.

The teen, who lives in Oldsmar, was taken into custody Thursday afternoon after "several disturbing behaviors" at the school, the agency said in a statement.

The 14-year-old also reportedly showed another student what appeared to be a gun in a duffel bag, saying "by the end of the year, he was going to use a gun at school."

No gun was found, and the teen was booked into the Pinellas Juvenile Assessment Center. 

Officers and detectives continue to investigate.

