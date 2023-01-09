14-year-old Countryside HS stabbing suspect to be charged as an adult

Clearwater police said 14-year-old Honor Walker had a "manifesto" that displayed intent to kill.

CLEARWATER, Florida — The 9th grader accused of stabbing two other students just more than a week ago at Countryside High School will be charged as an adult, according to state court documents.

The teen, identified as 14-year-old Honor Walker, conducted "an intentional and targeted act" and had a "manifesto" that displayed intent to kill, according to Clearwater Police Chief Eric Gandy. He is facing two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Just after 11:20 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31, Walker reportedly stabbed two students, a 9th-grade boy and an 11th-grade boy, in the main front hallway of the school during a class change. Just a couple of minutes later, officers had Walker at gunpoint before taking him into custody.

The 9th grader, a 14-year-old, was stabbed in the neck and has since been treated and released from the hospital. The 11th grader, a 16-year-old, was stabbed in the chest and abdomen. He underwent surgery and is recovering.

Authorities' investigation shows Walker lived in several places in Florida in recent years and had arrived at Countryside High School in January. At some point, Gandy said, the teen lived in Las Vegas.

Investigators are continuing to look into Walker's background, but say what they've found so far is "troubling."

"It's a lot to take in [reading his manifesto]...anyone was fair game," Gandy said.

Gandy said Walker idolized serial killers and "hated humanity," adding that the teen "wanted recognition."