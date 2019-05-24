CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. — A Virginia sheriff is calling the abuse that left a 7-year-old boy in critical condition is the worst he's ever seen.

The Caroline County Sheriff's Office reported Ashley Kamar, 29, and her 40-year-old boyfriend, Edward Prince Childs were arrested Tuesday.

The boy was covered in bruises, cuts, scratches and other open wounds. It appeared he had been restrained, WRIC reported.

The child is in critical condition at a hospital.

Caroline County Sheriff Tony Lippa called the case "the worst I've seen in 43 years."

The couple had other children in their custody. The sheriff's office said the kids were put into protective custody.

Kamar and Childs have been charged with abduction, aggravated malicious wounding, abuse, neglect, failure to secure aid and cruelty to a child. They're being held without bond.

