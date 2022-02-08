Couple arrested in connection with Dover mother killed, additional homicide

Court documents accuse a woman of helping her boyfriend kill her ex-boyfriend and a Dover mother.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County deputies have arrested a couple connected to two homicides.

Daniel Negrete, 27, and Fatima Garcia Avila, 20, are both facing several charges including first-degree murder.

Court documents accuse Garcia Avila of helping her boyfriend Negrete kill his cousin's wife, Erica Aviles. They are then accused of trying to frame Garcia Avila's ex-boyfriend Antonio Benito Cuellar-Enriquez for the crime before killing him.

During the first crime, detectives say that Negrete and Garcia Avila drove together to Aviles' home in the 3000 block of Al Simmons Road on the night of July 18, 2022. Authorities say Negrete and Garcia Avila then left the residence in separate cars. One of the cars was found nearby after it had been set on fire.

According to court documents, Garcia Avila claimed Aviles was a bad mother and was having an affair.

A week after Aviles was killed, detectives responded to the Baker Creek Boat Ramp. That's where they discovered Antonio Benito Cuellar-Enriquez. Documents say Garcia Avila allegedly lured her ex to the boat ramp and then her current boyfriend shot him multiple times.

"These senseless killings have forever changed at least two families. Ending someone's life cannot -- and should not -- be the answer to any situation," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement on Tuesday. "Detectives are still connecting the dots to determine the motive behind the two murders and if there are others involved. I pray that these arrests, while they won't bring home their loved ones, will give the families affected some closure."

Aviles' husband, Cornelio Negrete, was with her at the time she was shot.

Cornelio said the two were at their house around 10 p.m. on July 18 when he heard gunshots.

"It sounded super close. I heard her scream and I ran out the door. I see her on the ground," he recalled.