SPRING HILL, Fla. — Hernando County deputies were called to a home after they say a homeowner who lives in Pennsylvania was informed there were people living in her Spring Hill home when it was supposed to be vacant.

Deputies spoke to two people who said they signed a lease agreement which they claimed was signed by the homeowner.

Robert and Lucille Guzman say they had contacted the owner of the home by phone to ask about the lease, deputies say, and signed it and moved in on Sept. 7.

Deputies say Lucille's brother claimed to be the great-great-grandson of the homeowner and he had flown to see the homeowner years ago. He also says the homeowner had dementia and might not remember signing the lease, according to deputies.

The homeowner told deputies she had not given permission to anyone to move there and could not have a great-great-grandson since she only has a daughter who has no children.

Hernando deputies worked with Pennsylvania law enforcement to get a statement and signature from the homeowner. Deputies say the signature on the "lease" did not match the homeowner's signature.

Deputies say the family had also been using electricity at the home, causing the bill to increase.

The couple, who was living at the home with their two children and Lucille's brother, denied the allegations and falsifying the lease agreement, claiming they were scammed, according to deputies.

Both Lucille and Robert Guzman were arrested and charged with burglary.

