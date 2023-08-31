Couple drove to Citrus County to have sex with a minor, sheriff says

An investigation found the couple had sent explicit photos to a person they believed was a 13-year-old girl.

INVERNESS, Fla. — Citrus County detectives arrested a couple from Inverness and charged them with traveling to meet a minor for sex.

According to a press release from the Citrus County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement was investigating Jacob Michael Rose and Krystal Dawn Rose after a resident confronted and reported them at a local business. During the investigation, detectives determined that the Roses had sent several naked pictures, and video of the two of them engaging in a sexual act, to someone who they believed to be a 13-year-old girl.

Deputies say the Roses had asked the girl for naked photos in return, and they even traveled to meet with her. They also found that Jacob Rose was already a registered sex offender who had multiple offenses on his record.

The Roses were both charged with one count each of travel to meet a minor. Jacob had additional charges of transmitting harmful material to a minor, online solicitation of a minor and failure to register an online account as a sex offender.

"Even though a major hurricane was barreling towards our county during this arrest, our dedicated team was still hard at work protecting our citizens," Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast said in a statement. "This couple not only knowingly sent vile, sexually explicit messages to a minor, but went as far as to meet up with them to carry out repulsive acts. I am extremely proud of our detectives for putting this abhorrent couple behind bars and away from our children."