TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — A Kentucky couple has been fined after admitting they took six baby sea turtles from a beach and placed the animals in a hotel trash can, which is a federal crime.

A housekeeper at the Admiral's Inn on Tybee Island, Georgia, found the endangered loggerhead sea turtles in a water-filled trash can last summer and immediately called the police.

Danielle Tosh, 24, and 42-year-old Michael House, 42, admitted to drinking when they took the turtles. According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, the couple is from Nelson County.

They have each been fined $930 in connection with the incident.

All turtles survived and were not harmed.