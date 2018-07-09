Authorities have arrested a man and woman accused of kidnapping another man by forcing him into the back of a rented U-Haul truck at gunpoint -- then shooting him on 3rd Street NW, a few blocks away from Largo Central Park.

Rhionna Anderson and Derrick Heckman were captured early Friday morning at a Days Inn in Ocala.

Investigators say they were armed with two handguns and had already purchased plane tickets to California.

Detectives say the duo was involved in a drug-related robbery -- in which Anderson, Heckman and another man allegedly duct-taped the hands and feet of the male victim and made him get in the U-Haul.

When the victim tried to escape, investigators say Anderson shot him in the head. The victim was taken to Bayfront Medical Center where he is expected to survive.

The third suspect was arrested, but Anderson and Heckman abandoned the truck at the Largo Mall and went on the run.

Largo police then issued warrants for attempted murder and kidnapping.

U.S. Marshals and Marion County deputies helped track and arrest them. They will be transferred from the Marion County Jail to the Pinellas County Jail soon.

