Court documents: Suspect’s DNA was on knife sheaf in University of Idaho killings

The suspect, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, made his initial court appearance at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

SEATTLE — Investigators reportedly found DNA on a knife sheath and used cellphone data to track down the suspect in the murder of four University of Idaho students in November.

According to the documents that were unsealed Thursday, investigators found a knife sheath, with "Ka-Bar" 'USMC" and the United States Marine Corps eagle globe and anchor insignia stamped on the outside of it, in the bedroom of one of the victims. Investigators reportedly found a DNA sample belonging to 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger on the sheath.

Investigators also reportedly obtained multiple videos from the King Road neighborhood in Moscow, Idaho allegedly showing Kohberger's Hyundai Elantra driving around several times beginning at 3:30 a.m. on Nov. 13. Court documents said the vehicle was seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed at around 4:20 a.m.

Investigators also used cell phone data to show a number belonging to Kohberger using a cell tower in "close proximity" to the victims' residence between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Nov. 13. Investigators were also able to corroborate the cell phone data with the route Kohberger's vehicle took according to the multiple surveillance videos.

The documents said the cell phone was found to be near the victims' residence at least 12 times prior to Nov. 13.

Investigators said cellphone data indicate Kohberger turned off his cellphone during the killings. Before data cut out at 2:47 a.m., it showed Kohberger left his apartment and traveled south through Pullman. When Kohberger’s phone reports back to the network at 4:48 a.m., the phone was near Blaine, Idaho, which is south of Moscow. Data shows Kohberger then returns to his Pullman apartment.

The documents also revealed one of the roommates woke up around 4 a.m. to what sounded like one of the victims playing with her dog before hearing the victim say, “there’s someone here.”

The roommate said she looked outside her room after but didn’t see anything. The roommate reportedly later heard what sounded like crying from another victim’s bedroom and heard a male say something to the effect of "it's ok, I'm going to help you."

The roommate opened her door a third time after hearing the crying and reportedly saw a man in “black clothing and a mask” walking toward her that she didn’t recognize. The roommate told investigators the man walked past her as she stood in a “frozen shock phase.“ She said she closed her door and locked it as the man left through a sliding door.

Investigators believe the killings happened between 4 a.m. and 4:25 a.m.

Kohberger was transferred from Pennsylvania State Police custody to Idaho Wednesday morning where he faces four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary.

Kohberger waived his extradition rights at his court hearing in Monroe County, Penn. on Tuesday. He was arrested in the early morning of Dec. 30, 2022. The arrest comes nearly seven weeks after the students' bodies were found in an off-campus home.

The students – Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Post Falls, Idaho; and Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington – were found stabbed to death Nov. 13 in a rental house.

FBI agents tracked Kohberger from Washington state to eastern Pennsylvania for several days leading up to his arrest. According to investigators, Kohberger and his father made the 2,500-mile road trip in a white Hyundai, the same make and model as a car spotted near the murder scene.

On Dec. 31, Kohberger's attorney in Pennsylvania Jason LaBar said his client is "eager to be exonerated."

In a statement, Kohberger's family said they promote his presumption of innocence but also "care deeply for the four families who have lost their precious children."