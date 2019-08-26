The man convicted of first-degree murder for dropping his 5-year-old daughter off a St. Petersburg bridge in 2015 wants a new trial.
In April, a jury found John Jonchuck guilty after 6.5 hours of deliberations. The conviction automatically came with a life sentence because the death penalty was taken off the table.
The trial lasted nearly three weeks. Jonchuck's defense team argued he was insane when he dropped Phoebe.
A new trial hearing will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at the Pinellas County Courthouse.
