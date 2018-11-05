An appeals court has upheld a denial of a "stand your ground" defense for a retired Tampa police captain who shot and killed a man in a Wesley Chapel movie theater in 2014.

According to The Tampa Bay Times, the 2nd District Court of Appeal left alone a ruling that kept Curtis Reeves from using the self-defense law as his defense.

He is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Chad Oulson. The two men argued over Oulson's use of a cell phone during the previews of a movie. Oulson threw a bag of popcorn at Reeves, who took out a gun and shot his opponent. Oulson's wife was also wounded.

2017: Reeves denied 'stand your ground' defense

In Florida, the "stand your ground" law says a person can use deadly force if they are in fear of great bodily harm or death.

A trial date has not been set.

