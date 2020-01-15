ATLANTA — An inmate at the Atlanta Transitional Center escaped, according to a tweet sent by Georgia Corrections.

32-year-old Courtney Adrius Lee was being held in the midtown center for forgery 2nd degree. According to the Department of Corrections, he was scheduled to be released no later than July 6, 2020.

Lee stands 6 '02" tall, weighs around 150 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Courtney Lee

Ga Corrections

Previously he's faced charges for cocaine possession, violating motor vehicle law, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, violating dangerous drug acts, altering ID, obstruction of law enforcement officer and more.

Officials said don't approach him. Anyone with information on Lee's whereabouts is asked to contact 911.

