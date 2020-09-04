KAUAI COUNTY, Hawaii — A mayor in Hawaii is calling a Florida man accused of trying to flout Hawaii’s traveler quarantine a "covidiot."
Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami isn’t taking credit for coining the word but says he may be the first elected official to have used it in public.
Bobby Edwards of Boynton Beach was arrested after landing on the island without proof that he had accommodations set up.
A statewide order requires those arriving in the islands to quarantine for 14 days.
Kawakami says the recent arrests of Edwards and two others sends a message that Kauai is fighting to protect residents from the spread of the coronavirus.
A Tampa man was arrested in Hawaii back in March for violating the state's 14-day quarantine order.
