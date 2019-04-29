ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department is looking for the person or people responsible for stealing a cow statue from a steakhouse over the weekend.
The large plastic statue was stolen around 3 p.m. Saturday from Harold Seltzer’s Steak House at 3500 Tyrone Boulevard North, according to St. Petersburg police.
The cow is about 12 feet by 3 feet, police said. The owners told police the cow has great sentimental value.
A free meal is offered to anyone who returns the cow.
