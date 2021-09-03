Video shows pickup truck hit woman outside a Florida Cracker Barrel and drive off

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A pickup truck towing a utility trailer drove into a woman who was kneeling in the parking lot of a Cracker Barrel in Lee County. Now, authorities are trying to find the driver.
It happened just before 11:30 a.m. Monday at the chain restaurant at 4260 Boatways Road.
Florida Highway Patrol says the 49-year-old Cape Coral woman was a little ways away from the pickup when it drove forward and the front right tire crashed into her. Instead of stopping, surveillance video shows the driver continue out of the parking lot, make a left onto Boatways Road and leave.
The woman was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital, where she is being treated for serious injuries.
FHP said troopers had not identified the driver, as of Tuesday afternoon. They believe the pickup may be a white Ford F250.
Anyone with information that could help investigators find the pickup or the driver should call *FHP.
