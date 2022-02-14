Greenberg said he and his staff are safe following a shooting in Butchertown Monday morning. LMPD said a possible suspect is in custody.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) are investigating after shots were fired at a Louisville mayoral candidate Monday morning.

LMPD Chief Erika Shields said they received 911 calls about an "active aggressor" in the 1200 block of Story Ave. in Butchertown around 10:15 a.m.

Police believe the shooting suspect targeted mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg, who was in his office on Story Ave. Shields said a round hit Greenberg's clothing, but not his person. No other injuries were reported.

Officers were able to safely clear the building, including Greenberg and his team, and Shields said one person was taken into custody outside of the building.

The identity of the suspect has not been released. Shields said that information will remain private until charges are filed.

On Twitter, Greenberg released a statement at 11:45 a.m.: "My team and I are fortunately all safe. We are all with LMPD now. I will provide an update as soon as possible. Thank you for the outpouring of support."

My team and I are fortunately all safe. We are all with LMPD now. I will provide an update as soon as possible. Thank you for the outpouring of support. — Craig Greenberg (@RunWithCraig) February 14, 2022

At this time, the suspect's motive is unknown. Shields said she believes the suspect acted alone and there is currently no other threat.

"We consider ourselves very fortunate today," Shields said.

Officials with the ATF and FBI will assist in the investigation.

Story Ave. was reopened to traffic around 12:40 p.m., according to a tweet from LMPD.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.