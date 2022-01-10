US Marshals search for man accused of killing innocent couple while street racing in Tampa

A plea deal had just been reached when authorities say he didn't show up to court.

TAMPA, Fla. — U.S. Marshals are now searching for a 35-year-old man accused of hitting and killing a married couple in a compact SUV while allegedly street racing his pickup against another pickup truck more than four years ago.

Crime Stoppers Tampa Bay says Joseph Obregon crashed into the husband and wife back on Dec. 5, 2017 along Sligh Avenue in Tampa. Obregon was initially arrested at the scene.

Military veteran Bill Swartz, 78, died that day. His wife, 58-year-old Jane Swartz, passed away at a hospital more than a month later.

In the years since, lawyers had reached a plea deal for Obregon in connection with the case. Obregon was supposed to appear in court on Sept. 17, 2021. But, Crime Stoppers says he never showed up.

As a result, a no-bond warrant was issued for vehicular homicide, reckless driving with personal injury and unlawful racing on a highway.

"Investigators believe that Obregon, if not in the Tampa area, could be in the

Miami area, or even [have] fled to Cuba or South America," Crime Stoppers wrote in a news release.