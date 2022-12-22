FHP searches for car connected to crash involving pickup truck, dump truck

The unknown car involved in the crash between a pickup truck and dump truck didn't stop and drove away, FHP explained.

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a car that's connected to a crash that happened Thursday morning in Hillsborough County.

According to FHP, an unknown car was driving westbound in the outside lane of State Road 400 at the same time as a Ford F350 traveling in the same direction in the outside center lane.

The crash happened after the unknown car reportedly changed to the center lanes slightly in front of the pickup truck, troopers explained in a statement.

To avoid crashing, the pickup truck changed lanes to the left and ended up colliding with a dump truck that was transporting a load of sand.

After the crash, the pickup truck eventually came to a stop in the inside travel lanes while the dump truck went to the median, overturned and spilled the sand.

The driver of the dump truck was left with minor injuries while the pickup truck driver wasn't injured.

