Crime Stoppers Tampa Bay needs help solving the shooting of 21-year-old Tampa man

TAMPA, Fla. — Crime Stoppers Tampa Bay is asking for any tips to help solve the death of Nadji Rivera at the Riviera Apartment Complex.

At approximately 9:21 p.m. on Aug. 28, police officers responded to the area of Del Rey Court and Riverhills Drive where they discovered 21-year-old Nadji Rivera suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a news release.

After being transported to the hospital, he died from his injuries.

The shooter(s) fled the scene before law enforcement arrived, a police report says.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for any valuable information that leads to the identification and arrest of the unknown shooter(s).