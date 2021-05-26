WATCH LIVE | Cristhian Bahena Rivera takes the stand in his own defense

"The State in this case, they got what they wanted and they closed the case," defense attorney Jennifer Frese said in her opening statement Tuesday.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — EDITOR'S NOTE: Some of the images and video depicted in testimony may be graphic in nature.

Wednesday marks Day 6 of the Cristhian Bahena Rivera murder trial in the death of Mollie Tibbetts.

Jennifer Frese gave the defense's opening statement Tuesday, followed by testimony from a DNA expert, Bahena Rivera's aunt, the mother of his child and Dalton Jack, Tibbetts' boyfriend.

"The State in this case, they got what they wanted and they closed the case," Frese said. "They got what they needed, there was an intense amount of pressure, that's what the evidence has shown you, to close this case, to arrest someone for this vicious crime."

Here's who the defense called as witnesses Tuesday:

First Witness: Dr. Michael Spence, a DNA expert who is often called upon for second opinions in criminal cases.

Second Witness: Alejandra Cervantes, Cristhian Bahena Rivera’s aunt, who says went to the sheriff’s office with her family when they heard her nephew was being questioned.

Third Witness: Iris Monarrez Gamboa, who once was in a relationship with Cristhian; the two have a daughter. She described him as a good father and provider.

Fourth Witness: Anna Young, a fingerprinting specialist who works with the Iowa DCI crime lab. She analyzed items in Cristhian Bahena Rivera’s trunk for latent fingerprints.

Fifth Witness: Dalton Jack, Mollie Tibbetts’ boyfriend, was questioned about his relationship and future plans with Mollie, as well as another woman he was seeing early on in the couple’s relationship. He testified about text conversations regarding those relationships. Dalton testified on the first day of the trial as well.

Bahena Rivera is charged with Murder in the First Degree. Prosecutors rested their case Monday.

Wednesday, May 26

11:36 a.m.

Brown: "You knew MT's location for nearly 5 weeks before you told anyone in law enforcement? The two men you say you were with, you don't know who they are? But you remember one of them used the name Jack?"

Bahena Rivera: "Yes."

11:25 a.m.

Upon cross-examination, Bahena Rivera says he does remember the interview with Pamela Romero, and did lead law enforcement to Mollie's body.

Brown asks if he the black Chevy Malibu, if he was in the area of Mollie running, and if it's correct he never mentioned the two armed men when talking to Pamela Romero.

Bahena Rivera answers "yes" to all of those questions.

Bahena Rivera says the idea of being "blacked out" was suggested to him. Didn't want to tell the kidnapping story with the 2 men, because he still feared something happening to his daughter.

Defense has no further questions. Scott Brown begins cross-examination for the State.

Jennifer Frese shifting now back to the night he was interviewed and confessed. CBR says the officer started accusing him of things. Says he thought it would be better if he said the things they wanted to hear, then they would help him.

11:04 a.m.

Cristhian says before the men left him, they told him to not say anything about what had happened. They told him they knew Iris and his daughter and threatened that if he said something they would take care of them.

They told him to wait a few minutes and then leave.

He said he then got out of the car because he knew there was something in the trunk. He looked in the trunk and saw the body of Mollie Tibbetts.

He says he saw no signs of life. He didn't call the police because he was afraid it would look bad and he was afraid for his family.

He said he picked her up and put her in the cornfield and covered her with corn.

Her phone, Fitbit and earbuds were in the trunk. He left them on the side of the road.

10:59 a.m.

Cristhian said he heard them opening the trunk, he heard a movement in the car and then the trunk closed.

The men then got back in the vehicle and asked him to turn around, continue driving and go toward the gravel road.

Cristhian says he just remembers driving fast and drove for several miles, about 5-8 minutes.

Then they arrived in front of a white house.

10:55 a.m.

The man in the front seat with him, who was holding a knife, instructed Cristhian to stop. He started going forward, toward the town.

He was gone for about 10-12 minutes.

When he came back they continued driving into town, but they didn't get to town.

10:41 a.m.

The court is taking a 10-minute recess.

10:39 a.m.

The defendant says they continued forward, then the men asked him to turn back, at the intersection of 385th and 200th Street. He says he followed their instructions.

They drove a little bit further and then Cristhian says the men asked him to stop. At this point he could not see Mollie.

10:35 a.m.

He estimates they drove passed Mollie Tibbetts three or four times.

"Let's talk about the last time you drove by Ms. Tibbetts," said the defense attorney.

Cristhian got up and pointed to an area off the map where he had seen her.

10:34 a.m.

Cristhian says they drove back and forth through town. He was driving based on their instructions.

He confirms to the defense that he doesn't remember the exact route they drove.

10:30 a.m.

Cristhian is describing plans to clean out his car to get ready for a date he had coming up. On July 18th, he arrived home with a vacuum that he borrowed from his uncle. Around 6 or 6:30 p.m. he took a shower. When he got out of the shower, he was confronted by two people in his living room. They were wearing dark clothing with their faces covered. They had a gun and a knife. They told him everything would be OK.

Cristhian testifies that they instructed him to get in his car and drive.

They drove into Brooklyn, Iowa, taking the backway. He said he heard them mention something about someone running.

Yarrabee did require documentation to work but he was offered a grace period to get paperwork in order. He provided documents with the name John Budd but says they knew his name was CBR.

Took two days to find work at the dairy farm. Says it didn't require any formal documents to get the job. Then decided to switch jobs to work at Yarrabee Farms to get better pay. $12.60/hour.

Says he hired a 'coyote' to help him cross the border to get into the US. Crossed the Rio Grande on an inflatable raft with 9-10 other people. Got to Iowa by vehicle and met up with his uncles in Tama, Iowa.

CBR says he was born in Mexico. His mother stayed home, but his father worked. He made the equivalent of $75 a week.

9:56 a.m.

Defense calls the defendant, Cristhian Bahena Rivera, to the stand.

9:48 a.m.

George finishes his time on the stand.

Defense calls Jordyn Johnson, whose maiden name is Lamb.

9:40 a.m.

Jury returns to the courtroom. George testifies there didn't seem to be anyone who wanted to harm Mollie.

9:28 a.m.

Outside the presence of the jury, George testifies that while talking to Dalton Jack, he never mentioned that Mollie knew about his relationship with another woman.

Defense attorney Chad Frese may attempt to use this as grounds for impeachment for Dalton as a witness.

9:21 a.m.

Court goes on a 10-minute break, but Judge Joel Yates keeps attorneys in the room to discuss things outside the presence of the jury.

Agent George followed up with Dalton two days later, after learning about that side relationship he had with that other woman. George wanted to see if there was anything else Dalton hadn't mentioned.

Agent George says he talked to boyfriend Dalton Jack on July 25, 2018, about a week after Mollie's disappearance. Says he was cooperative, talkative, concerned about Mollie.

9:07 a.m.

George says sometimes investigators look for "dead zones," or time periods where cell phones or technology isn't shown as active. Also testifies he has conducted hundreds of interviews.

8:55 a.m.

George talks about "victimology," which is how investigators get to know a person who may have been the victim of a crime, which can help create leads in a case.

He testifies it's about getting as much information on the person as possible, talk to people in their "inner circle."

8:50 a.m.

Defense calls Matt George, an agent with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

He normally worked with the gambling enforcement unit across 20 counties in southeast Iowa.

8:48 a.m.

On cross-examination, Scott Brown confirms with Bublitz he believed there were deceased cattle in the area where the swabs were collected.

Brief re-direct, and Bublitz is excused from the witness stand.

8:43 a.m.

The swabs could have been related to deceased cattle on the property where they were collected, but Bublitz says he can't be certain.

Took multiple swabs because the evidence of interest was in the dirt.

He later saw someone at the local cemetery, who he talked to.

8:39 a.m.

Bublitz testifies he had to collect buccal swabs of a man in Guernsey, Iowa at the request of DCI agent Trent Vileta. He says the address where he collected the swab was nearby, a cross-street over, from where Mollie Tibbetts' body was found.

He calls it "a rough estimate."

8:36 a.m.

Court is back in session. Defense calls Brandon Bublitz. He is employed with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

He testifies he has provided around 40 to 50 assists in cases. One of those cases was the disappearance of Mollie Tibbetts.