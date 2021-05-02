Sheriff: Man arrested for premeditated murder 1 year after deadly shooting

Just two days before his arrest, he was released from jail on bond for another case.

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — After nearly a year of searching, deputies say they arrested the man wanted for killing a 26-year-old man in Crystal River.

Deputies say the investigation began Feb. 20, 2020, when they were called to a shooting in the Copeland Park neighborhood in Crystal River. According to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office, a witness took 26-year-old Tyler Hopkins to the hospital after he'd been shot. Hopkins later died, deputies say.

Detectives say they later identified 26-year-old David Jerome Lemon, Jr. as a person of interest in the case. Investigators say they got a warrant for his arrest for possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and went to arrest him. However, Lemon had left the area, the sheriff's office said.

The agency said as the investigation into Hopkins' murder continued, so did the search for Lemon. Eventually, he was found on Oct. 15, 2020 and taken into custody on the active warrant.

Four months later, on Feb. 2, the sheriff's office said Lemon was released from jail on a $50,000 bond.

"However, Lemon's freedom would be short-lived," the sheriff's office wrote in a release.

Deputies say they arrested Lemon on Feb. 4 for the murder of Tyler Hopkins. Lemon is charged with premeditated murder, possession of a firearm by convicted felon and shooting into an occupied car. He is held without bond, according to the sheriff's office.

"This violent crime has affected not only the victim's family but our entire

community, robbing both of their sense of safety and security," said Sheriff

Mike Prendergast in a statment. "Lemon's actions resulted in the death of a young man and proved he is a danger to society. I hope his arrest helps to provide a sense of closure and justice for the victim's family. Citrus County is certainly a safer place today thanks to the detectives' diligent work to keep Lemon behind bars."