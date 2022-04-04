Culinary teacher accused of slapping girl's butt, putting student in chokehold

Students reported he was frequently flirting with girls in class.

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A Pasco County Schools employee was arrested amid allegations he behaved inappropriately with female students.

Raymond James Webb, of Hudson, had been working as a culinary arts teacher at Marchman Technical College in New Port Richey. The 41-year-old was first hired by the district in 2006.

On Friday, Webb was taken into custody.

According to arrest affidavits, he was charged with battery and soliciting or engaging in lewd conduct as an authority figure. In one affidavit, he's accused of slapping a 17-year-old student on her butt.

Authorities say she told them Webb frequently made sexual jokes in the classroom. Two witnesses confirmed they saw Webb slap the teen's butt, the affidavit said.

"They also told me that the defendant is always flirting with the female students in class," the investigator wrote in the document.

Another affidavit claims Webb put a girl in a "chokehold" in late 2021.

"Upon learning of the disturbing allegations, the district took swift action. We removed him from the classroom and from the school, and notified law enforcement. That resulted in a thorough investigation and Mr. Webb’s arrest," Pasco County Schools spokesperson Steve Hegarty wrote in an email.