WATCH LIVE | Day 4 of Curtis Reeves trial testimony: Detectives testify on moments after the shooting

DADE CITY, Fla. — Thursday is expected to bring more testimony from the detectives and other agencies that responded to the Wesley Chapel movie theater where Curtis Reeves shot and killed Chad Oulson.
On Wednesday, we had an opportunity to hear directly from Reeves in an audio interview with detectives in the hours after the shooting.
"If I had to do it over again, it would have never happened,” Reeves told detectives.
District 6 Medical Examiner Dr. Jon Thogmartin, who performed the autopsy on Chad Oulson, also testified to his findings. He determined Oulson died from a gunshot wound. The manner of death was homicide.
Thursday will start with questioning Allen Proctor, a detective at the scene. He admits he made some mistakes in gathering interviews and documenting evidence, like mislabeling the CD that holds Reeves' interview.