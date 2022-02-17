WATCH LIVE | Day 4 of Curtis Reeves trial testimony: Detectives testify on moments after the shooting

Detectives are answering questions about Curtis Reeves' audio interview in the hours after he killed Chad Oulson.

DADE CITY, Fla. — Thursday is expected to bring more testimony from the detectives and other agencies that responded to the Wesley Chapel movie theater where Curtis Reeves shot and killed Chad Oulson.

On Wednesday, we had an opportunity to hear directly from Reeves in an audio interview with detectives in the hours after the shooting.

"If I had to do it over again, it would have never happened,” Reeves told detectives.

District 6 Medical Examiner Dr. Jon Thogmartin, who performed the autopsy on Chad Oulson, also testified to his findings. He determined Oulson died from a gunshot wound. The manner of death was homicide.