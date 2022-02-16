WATCH LIVE | Day 7 of the Curtis Reeves trial: More witness testimony expected

We're expecting to see more witnesses testify and potentially even more who were inside the theater at the time of the shooting.

DADE CITY, Fla. — The Curtis Reeves trial is continuing Wednesday with expectations of more witness testimony — and possibly expert testimony.

On Tuesday, four witnesses who sat in close vicinity to Curtis Reeves testified to what happened in that Wesley Chapel movie theater in 2014. Despite several discrepancies, all four witnesses told almost the exact same story about the altercation between Reeves and Chad Oulson.

Jane Roy, who sat one seat over from Reeves, describes the event as petrifying. She said she had never seen a person shot before and was scared.