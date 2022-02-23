WATCH LIVE | Day 8 of Curtis Reeves trial testimony: Defense to call experts who have analyzed the case

Wednesday will bring another day filled with testimony from experts who were hired to take a look at the case.

DADE CITY, Fla. — As we enter the eighth day of testimony for the Curtis Reeves trial, the defense will call more expert witnesses who have analyzed the case.

Tuesday brought both expert witnesses and witnesses who were inside the movie theater at the time of the shooting.

We heard from a forensic pathologist, a woman who was looking to buy movie posters from the theater, and even from the general manager of the theater at the time of the shooting, Thomas Peck.

We also heard from Joanna Turner, the ex-wife of Mark Turner, a witness who testified several days ago. They both were in the theater at the time of the shooting. Joanna says she saw a quick motion from Chad Oulson, where she describes him holding something like a cup or thermos and throwing it.