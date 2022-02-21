WATCH LIVE | Day 6 of Curtis Reeves trial testimony: Defense to call more witnesses

After we heard from Reeves' children on the stand, we're expected to see more witnesses called Monday.

DADE CITY, Fla. — Monday is expected to bring more witnesses from the defense in the trial of movie theater shooter Curtis Reeves.

Friday saw testimony from two key individuals: Reeves' son, Matthew Reeves, and his daughter, Jennifer Shaw.

Matthew was in the theater at the time of the shooting and gave his version of events, which was different from what other witnesses have testified.

Jennifer spoke about her father's fragility, saying it was a "harsh reality" to realize her parents are aging and could not do everything they used to be able to do.