WATCH LIVE | Day 7 of Curtis Reeves trial testimony: Defense to call expert witnesses

The defense for Reeves is expected to bring in more experts to testify on aspects of the case, such as forensic video and audio from the shooting.

DADE CITY, Fla. — As the trial of movie theater shooter Curtis Reeves enters day seven of witness testimony, we're expecting to hear from more expert witnesses called by the defense.

One of the biggest highlights from Monday was hearing Vivian Reeves, Curtis Reeves’ wife, testify on the stand.

She describes the moments leading up to the shooting as scary and says she’s not sure what exactly she saw within those few seconds.

However, Vivian did confirm to the prosecution that she never saw anything thrown at Curtis, never saw her husband punched, or heard him indicate he was being attacked. She told the defense that she did see Chad Oulson lean over his seat when he was facing Curtis.