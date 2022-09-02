Day 4 of the Curtis Reeves trial: State and defense attorneys continue questioning jurors

Judge Susan Barthle has made it very clear that jury selection must be completed by Thursday.

DADE CITY, Fla. — Thursday marked day four of questioning the approximately 50 jurors who remain in the trial of movie theater shooter Curtis Reeves.

State prosecutors spent half of Thursday asking jurors questions relating to firearms, such as if they have a concealed weapon license or if they have any firearms in their homes.

Questions were also asked about the types of classes these jurors have taken, such as law, psychology and other related fields.

After a lunch recess, the defense had their turn to ask questions. Questioning from the defense was different than the state's approach. The defense spent time asking jurors about answers they gave the state. The state had previously been going row-by-row with the same question, then focusing on the specifics of the jurors' answers.

Questions from the defense covered topics like self-defense or questions specific to those over the age of 65. To older people, the defense asked if they felt more vulnerable physically than they did when they were younger. Reeves was in his early 70s when he shot and killed Chad Oulson. He has previously claimed he acted in self-defense.

In deciding a timeline for the day, the defense expressed that the state had received more time to ask questions.

In response, Judge Susan Barthle became adamant about finishing jury selection Thursday.

"What on Earth could there really be?" Barthle asked the defense in regards to questioning jurors. "I can't wrap my head around telling these folks you have to come back at 8:30 a.m. tomorrow."

While no jurors have been seated yet, Barthle plans on working well into the evening to secure jurors for the 10-member panel.