Day 1 of the Curtis Reeves trial: Lawyers work to find impartial jury

DADE CITY, Fla. — Eight years after Curtis Reeves shot and killed a man at a Wesley Chapel movie theater, a trial is getting underway.

On Monday, jury selection began at the Pasco County East Courthouse.

During the selection process, a majority of the 50 jurors present indicated they had previously heard of or seen Reeves' case on the news or through social media. Some jurors expressed how they'd been shocked or surprised when they originally heard of the shooting happening in their community. Many have attended the movie theater where the shooting occurred.

During individualized questioning, multiple jurors expressed they already had established opinions of Reeves, saying he is guilty.

Judge Barthle asked the 30+ jurors in the room if they've seen this case on tv, like the news. All but maybe a small handful raised their cards to say "yes" — Katie Jones WTSP (@KatieJonesTV) February 7, 2022

In 2014, Reeves went to see 'Lone Survivor' at a Wesley Chapel movie theater. During the previews, he became upset with Chad Oulson, a man sitting near him who was texting on his phone.

Reeves then left the movie theater to file a complaint with management. When he couldn't find anyone, he returned to the theater, where an argument broke out between the two men.

At some point during the argument, investigators say Oulson threw popcorn at Reeves, prompting Reeves to discharge a handgun, shooting and killing Oulson. Oulson's wife, Nicole, was also at the theater and attempted to shield her husband. Her hand was partially shot as a result.

Reeves faces charges of second-degree murder and aggravated battery. Under Florida law, a person who uses a firearm to commit second-degree murder will face a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years in prison.

Six jurors will be selected to determine the fate of the movie theater shooter. After concerns about COVID-19 were brought up, the decision was made to select four alternates in the event that jurors become ill during the trial.