Day 10 of the Curtis Reeves trial: Closing arguments, jury deliberations start

DADE CITY, Fla. — Closing arguments and jury deliberations are to begin Friday in the ongoing trial of movie theater shooter Curtis Reeves. The jurors in this case have spent nine days listening to experts and witnesses who were inside the movie theater at the time of the shooting.

On Thursday, we heard from who is probably the most important witness in this trial: Reeves himself. He spent the entire day on the stand, answering questions from the defense and prosecution.

During questioning from the prosecution, attorneys pointed out several discrepancies in statements he made Thursday versus what he originally told detectives on the day of the shooting.