Day 10 of the Curtis Reeves trial: Closing arguments, jury deliberations start

After spending nine days listening to experts and witnesses in the case, the jury will start their deliberations Friday.
Credit: Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP
Former Tampa police captain Curtis Reeves identifies a cellphone for defense attorney Richard Escobar as the one he found near his feet while providing details to the jury about the moments surrounding the shooting of Chad Oulson during his second-degree murder trial on Thursday, Feb 24, 2022, at the Robert D. Sumner Judicial Center in Dade City, Fla. Reeves is accused of shooting and killing Chad Oulson at a Wesley Chapel movie theater in January 2014. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP, Pool)

DADE CITY, Fla. — Closing arguments and jury deliberations are to begin Friday in the ongoing trial of movie theater shooter Curtis Reeves. The jurors in this case have spent nine days listening to experts and witnesses who were inside the movie theater at the time of the shooting. 

On Thursday, we heard from who is probably the most important witness in this trial: Reeves himself. He spent the entire day on the stand, answering questions from the defense and prosecution.

During questioning from the prosecution, attorneys pointed out several discrepancies in statements he made Thursday versus what he originally told detectives on the day of the shooting.

At one point, the prosecution even asked Reeves if he was tailoring his testimony to what the video shows. Reeves said no.

