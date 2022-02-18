WATCH LIVE | Day 5 of the Curtis Reeves trial testimony: Defense expected to call witnesses

After the state called several witnesses who were inside the movie theater, it's now the defense's turn.

DADE CITY, Fla. — Friday is expected to see the defense call their own witnesses to the stand to testify in the trial of movie theater shooter Curtis Reeves.

On Thursday, we heard from more witnesses who were inside the movie theater, including Derek Friedhoff, a registered nurse who was sitting just one row in front of the Oulsons.

Friedhoff says after Chad Oulson was shot, he took off his shirt to apply pressure to the gunshot wound. Friedhoff says he felt Oulson's pulse start to fade as he spoke to 911 operators.