WATCH LIVE | Day 6 of the Curtis Reeves trial: Witness testimony continues

After a lengthy testimony from the widow of Chad Oulson, we're expecting to see more witnesses called to the stand.

DADE CITY, Fla. — After Monday's emotional testimony from Chad Oulson's wife, Nicole Oulson, who was present at the time her husband was shot and killed in a movie theater, Tuesday is expected to bring more witnesses to the stand.

Prior to opening arguments, a witness list was read, with dozens of people listed, from those in the movie theater to Pasco County Sheriff's Office deputies. The state has said not all of them will be called, but the court has invoked witness sequestration to keep testimonies fair.

During Nicole's testimony, she described the moments leading up to the shooting and shortly after.

"I see his eyes are just glazed over, and I knew in that moment," Nicole said after seeing her husband shot by Curtis Reeves.

She also was injured during the event, nearly losing her left ring finger.