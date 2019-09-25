HASTINGS, Minn. — A Dakota County man was sentenced to three years in prison for causing a serious multi-vehicle crash that would end with an arrest for his 18th DWI.

Marshall Anthony Knoll of Rosemount appeared in court Tuesday, where Judge Cynthia McCollum ordered him to serve a 36-month sentence. Knoll had pleaded guilty to first degree driving while impaired in connection with a four-vehicle crash in Vermillion Township back in October of 2017. At the time of the crash Knoll had already been convicted of 17 DWIs dating back to 1979.

A criminal complaint says Knoll was headed north on Highway 52 in his pickup, driving erratically and at a high rate of speed when traffic in front of him came to a complete stop. Reconstruction experts say Knoll rear-ended the car in front of him at approximately 50 miles per hour, causing a chain reaction crash. Two people suffered significant injuries including bone fractures, internal and cervical spine trauma.

RELATED: Rosemount man charged with 18th DWI

An analysis by the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension revealed the presence of amphetamine and methamphetamine in Knoll’s blood at the time of the crash.

“The Defendant in this case had 17 prior DWI convictions dating back to 1979. His failure to stop using chemicals while driving seriously injured two victims in this case," said Dakota County Attorney Jim Backstrom in a written statement. "We are pleased to have brought Marshall Knoll to justice for causing this crash while driving impaired once again. We wish the victims well in their continuing recovery.”

RELATED: Suspected drunk driver: What happens next?