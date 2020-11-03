TAMPA, Fla. — An NFL player was arrested in Tampa after police say he was driving under the influence.

Police say Ventell Bryant was driving a Dodge Charger without headlights early Wednesday morning near Interstate 275 and Howard Avenue. When he was pulled over, officers gave him a field sobriety test.

Bryant was charged with DUI after police say he showed signs of impairment and admitted to drinking several margaritas.

Police say breath test results came back with .102 and .099 BAC. The legal limit in Florida is .08.

Bryan is a wide receiver for the Dallas Cowboys.

