2 Dallas police officers expected to survive after being shot, sources say

Police Chief Eddie Garcia said firefighters helped provide cover for the two officers after they were shot. Both officers are expected to survive.

DALLAS — This story will be updated throughout the day as new information is released.

Two officers with the Dallas Police Department were transported to the hospital after they were shot and injured Thursday morning, Chief Eddie Garcia said.

Police sources confirmed that the two officers were shot in the legs and both are expected to survive.

Garcia said the officers were responding to a shooting call around 11 a.m at the 5300 block of Bonita Avenue in Dallas when the incident occurred. A few hours later, the SWAT team was able to get into the home.

Officials said a man and woman were found dead inside. Their names have not been released at this time.

At approximately 1:37 p.m., SWAT officers breached the residence in the 5300 block of Bonita Avenue and found a male and a female deceased inside the location. This remains an ongoing investigation. — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) February 18, 2021

During a news conference outside the hospital, Garcia thanked Dallas firefighters who provided cover after the officers were shot.

"I would be remiss if I did not point out the amazing work of our fire department who actually provided cover for our police officers to extract, our wounded officers out of the scene," Garcia said. "I can't thank them enough for that."

.@DPDChiefGarcia said: “I would be remiss if I did not point out the amazing work of our fire department, who actually provided cover for our police officers to extract our wounded officers out of the scene. I can't thank them enough for that.”@wfaa https://t.co/b4G9vbw0vx — Ariel Plasencia (@ariel_plasencia) February 18, 2021

At the end of the news conference, Garcia asked the community for their prayers.

"Just continue to pray for our officers that are wounded and for the men and women of this police department who continue to show up every day, regardless of the threats that they may encounter," he said.

Thursday's incident was the second time in less than a week in which DPD officers were injured in the line of duty. On Saturday, Officer Mitchell Penton was struck by a suspected drunken driver while he was assisting with a separate crash.

Penton was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was 27 years old.